Rebekah Vardy shares sweet snap as she prepares to give birth

Rebekah Vardy has shared a festive family snap on Christmas Eve.

It is the last family portrait the WAG will shared as she prepares to give birth to her fifth child. She is due to give birth any day now.

Posting to her Instagram, Rebekah posed with her husband and their kids in front of their Christmas tree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:27am PST

She smiled alongside children Sofia, four, and Finley, two, as well as her kids Megan, 13, Taylor, nine, from past relationships.

The family’s dogs also appear in the snap.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy) on Dec 23, 2019 at 12:18pm PST

The WAG faced criticism this year after Coleen Rooney released an explosive statement claiming that stories about her were leaked to the press via Rebekah Vardy’s social media account.

Dubbed the Wagatha Christie scandal, Coleen uploaded the statement to social media, immediately garnering hundreds of thousands of responses from followers.

“For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.”

