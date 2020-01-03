The star was also arrested before Christmas on drug charges

Rapper set to play Coachella 2020 arrested in connection with robbery

Rapper DaBaby, who is set to play Coachella later this year has been arrested in connection with a robbery.

The 28-year-old, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was detained by police in Miami after he allegedly stole $80, a credit card and the victim’s iPhone 7.

According to reports, the incident occurred after a concert promoter – the victim – shorted the rapper by $10,000 in payment for a concert that was scheduled to take place last night (Thursday).

A police report obtained by TMZ alleges that DaBaby was paid $20,000 instead of his $30,000 fee for a concert.

The report also alleges that a second victim was punched in the face.

DaBaby was later arrested in connection with the robbery and bail was set at $1,500.

A source told the publication that the rapper met up with the promotor for payment and “things just went out of control.”

Just last week the rapper was arrested and charged with Marijuana possession in North Carolina.

In November 2018 admitted involvement in the fatal shooting of a teen in a Walmart store in the US.

DaBaby told officers he acted in self-defence after the teens approached him with a gun.

In March 2019 charges brought against the North Carolina based rapper were dropped.