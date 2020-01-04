Pro dancer Karen Byrne slams DWTS pay row claims

The 27-year-old has insisted she's "happy as Larry" on the show

Karen Byrne has slammed claims the professionals on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars are rowing over their pay.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the show’s Irish pro dancers challenged bosses, after finding out that the foreign pros are being paid more than they are.

The Irish pros reportedly demanded equal pay with non-Irish dancers, but were allegedly told there was no more money available.

However, Ballyfermot native Karen has insisted there’s “not an ounce of bitchiness” between all the pro dancers, and said she was “quite shocked” by the claims.

“I would never bad-mouth the show. It’s one of the best things that I have ever done,” she told the Herald.

“Our pay rates was one of those things that had never been discussed. I love the show and I’m very happy with being on it.”

“It’s one of the most successful shows on Irish television. I don’t really care what the others are being paid. I’m happy as Larry on it.”

“Obviously I met Jake [Carter, her partner] through doing the show and I’m running my own dance school as well so I’m extremely happy,” Karen continued.

“I hope to continue working on the show for as long as I can. The show has given me a massive platform in terms of my career here in Ireland so I don’t know where these reports are coming from.”

Dancing With The Stars returns to RTÉ One with a brand new host of celebrities on Sunday, January 5th, at 6.30pm.