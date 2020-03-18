Princess Beatrice cancels wedding plans amid coronavirus pandemic

The 31-year-old was set to wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May

Princess Beatrice is set to wed her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this May, but their wedding may not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple were due to marry at St James’s Palace in London on May 29, before Beatrice’s grandmother the Queen hosted a private reception in Buckingham Palace’s gardens.

However, a spokesperson has since confirmed these plans have been cancelled, but said Beatrice and Edoardo may still get married in front of a “small group of family and friends”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

“In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for May 29.”

“They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place.”

“The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends.”

Beatrice, who is ninth-in-line to the throne, got engaged to Edoardo in Italy last September.