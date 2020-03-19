Prince William shares message of support to disaster relief workers fighting COVID-19

"The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature"

Prince William has shared a message of support to disaster relief workers as the UK begins formally responding to the current global coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweeted video from Kensington Palace, the prince showcased his support for The National Emergency Trust, which helps to fund the necessary procedures in response to a national emergency

The charity has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The @NatEmergTrust has launched an appeal to raise funds to help local charities support individuals suffering hardship as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Find out more 👇https://t.co/aWvQCNUvdD pic.twitter.com/YaftXRtiWW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 18, 2020

Getting involved in the campaign, The Duke of Cambridge highlighted that he has “dreaded” the day the National Emergency Trust would be needed.

“The public’s desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channelled in the best possible way which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important.”

“I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly, with the outbreak of Covid-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped.”

“But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists. It will ensure that support reaches those across the UK who need it most, as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

He finished: “And it will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channelled in the best possible way.”