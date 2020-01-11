Prince William FINALLY speaks out on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama: ‘I’m sad’

The King-to-be said "I can't do it anymore"

Prince William has broken his silence about the ongoing drama with his brother Prince Harry.

The Royals have faced constant rumours that they have been feuding, and in a new interview, he has admitted the pair have grown apart.

Speaking to the UK Sunday Times, William said the duo are now “separate entities”.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore,” he told the publication.

“I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.

“I want everyone to play on the same team,” he added.

It comes after reports that the Queen has called a “crisis meeting” with William, Harry and their dad Prince Charles on Monday.