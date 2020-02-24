Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal details of Irish visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared details of their visit to Ireland next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be here from Tuesday March 3rd to Thursday March 5th and they plan to spend time in Meath, Kildare and Galway.

In a new statement, the Royal couple said they want their visit to “highlight the many strong links between the UK and Ireland”.

“From its thriving cities to rural communities, the programme will take in Ireland’s rich culture, its impactful community initiatives and spectacular scenery.

“Following Her Majesty The Queen’s historic visit in 2011, the visit will also focus on the relationship between the two countries, and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.

“During the three-day tour, The Duke and Duchess will learn about local organisations working to support and empower young people and projects which provide opportunities to help them develop important life skills.

“Their Royal Highnesses will also hear more about Ireland’s conservation initiatives and efforts to protect its environment, with a particular focus on sustainable farming and marine conservation,” the statement read.

The Royals will also meet President Michael D Higgins, political leaders and some working in the areas of creative arts, business and charity sectors.

Royal mania is expected once again, following the highly-anticipated Royal visit from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in July 2018.