Prince William and Kate Middleton confirm official trip to Ireland

Prince William and Kate Middleton are coming to Ireland next month.

Back in January, the Irish Sun reported that officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs were finalising arrangements for the couple to come here in March.

Confirming the news this afternoon on Twitter, Kensington Palace wrote: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office #RoyalVisitIreland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hIE7dZ6wYR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 11, 2020

It’s believed William and Kate will take part in a series of engagements in Cork and Dublin over three days.

The couple’s trip to Ireland will be a welcome distraction from the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shocked the world by publicly announcing their plans to step down as senior working members of the Royal family.