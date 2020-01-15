Prince Harry’s friend speaks out to defend him amid Royal family drama

Prince Harry’s friend has spoken out to defend him, after he announced his plans to step back from the Royal family alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

Glenn Haughton, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Staff Committee, shared a photo of him and Harry on social media, and wrote: “Let me tell you this because I know…”

“PH is a soldier, veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society.”

“A selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others.”

Let me tell you this because I know. PH is a soldier, veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society. A selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to better the lives of others. pic.twitter.com/ESsM5SY6V4 — Glenn Haughton OBE MBA (@SEAC_Defence) January 14, 2020

Harry’s old pal spoke out following the Prince’s historic meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, his brother Prince William, and his father Prince Charles.

The Monarch had “constructive discussions” with her son and grandchildren earlier this week, after Harry said he and Meghan would be “stepping back” as senior members of the Royal Family.

In a statement, the Queen said: “Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family. My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.”

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” she added.