Prince Harry speaks about ‘protecting his family’ during joint appearance with Meghan Markle

The couple have made their first public appearance since stepping back from the Royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attracted a lot of attention this week, as they made an appearance at a JP Morgan summit in Miami.

Marking their first joint appearance since stepping back from the Royal family, Meghan introduced Harry on stage before he delivered a keynote speech.

The event was held at the 1 Hotel South Beach, and a host of well-known faces were there, including Bob Kraft, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Magic Johnson.

According to Page Six, Gayle King introduced Meghan to the stage, and the former actress spoke briefly about her “love for her husband” before introducing him.

A source said: “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.”

“He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.”

The source continued: “Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.”

“He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child.”

Another insider said Meghan and Harry’s appearance at the summit was a “smart move to get in with some of the world’s richest people.”

“The conference is all about building wealth for future generations, and making the world better for future generations, a topic close to Harry’s heart,” the source continued.

“Harry talked a lot about his and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals, because of the trauma he suffered and how he doesn’t want the same to happen to his family.”

“He said despite how difficult the separation with the British royal family has been, he does not regret their decision, saying that he and Meghan are optimistic about their future, optimistic about being able to be financially independent while still working on projects that mean a lot to them and supporting the charities they believe in.”

It’s believed Meghan and Harry were paid for their appearance at the event, but it’s not known how much.