Prince Harry may be forced to resume his royal duties due to the coronavirus

The Duke recently attended his final engagement as a senior member of the royal family

Prince Harry may be forced to resume his royal duties due to...

Prince Harry may have to step back into his role as a senior member of the royal family, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As older people are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, Harry’s 93-year-old grandmother Queen Elizabeth, and his 71-year-old father Prince Charles, may have to go into isolation over the next few months.

The absence of the Queen and Prince Charles could force Harry to return to life as a senior royal, as someone will need to pick up the slack while they’re gone.

According to royal expert Nigel Cawthorne, Harry’s brother Prince William will likely step in for the Queen in the coming weeks, and attend events on her behalf.

“It is entirely sensible for Prince William to act as a placeholder for the Queen,” he told the Daily Mail.

“There has to be a physical presence to the monarchy, not just a virtual one. He is third-in-line to the throne and in robust health like his brother.”

But the royal writer also said that if Prince William is unavailable, the royal family would have to ask Prince Harry “to act as a placeholder”.

Nigel added: “I am sure he would come back and be delighted to help out and do anything to protect his father and grandmother.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended their final engagement as senior royals on March 9, before jetting back to Canada to be with their son Archie.

The news comes after Queen Elizabeth released a statement about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as she fled Buckingham Palace.

She wrote: “As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.”

“We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” she continued.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals—today and in the coming days, weeks, and months.”

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain that we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: