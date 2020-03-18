Prince Harry ‘concerned’ about his father and the Queen as coronavirus continues to spread

The Duke is currently self-isolating in Canada with Meghan and their son Archie

Prince Harry ‘concerned’ about his father and the Queen as coronavirus continues...

Prince Harry is reportedly “concerned” about his father Prince Charles and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – as the coronavirus continues to spread across the world.

The 35-year-old is currently self-isolating in Canada with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned to their home on Vancouver Island in Canada, after completing their final royal engagements in the UK earlier this month.

An insider close to Meghan told DailyMail.com: “Meghan said they are grateful, especially Harry, that they could spend time with his family before all this insanity began.”

“Meghan said [Harry] has been in contact with the both his father and grandmother. He urged them to stay safe and to take extra precautions.”

According to the insider, Meghan said Harry “feels a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere, but is grateful that they are all together as a family.”

Taking the appropriate steps to protect their family, Meghan has reportedly asked people who work for them to “wear latex gloves at all times” and they’ve also been told to “follow a strict hygiene protocol”.

“Only a select few will be able to interact with her, Harry and Archie. She said she’s keeping it to a bare minimum,” the source added.