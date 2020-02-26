Prince Harry asks to be called ‘just Harry’ after stepping back from the royal family

He will "no longer actively use" his HRH title

Prince Harry asks to be called ‘just Harry’ after stepping back from...

Prince Harry requested attendees at an event in Scotland to call him “just Harry” – foregoing his royal prefix.

Prince Harry attended the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday where he made the request.

Before he took the stage, the host told the crowd that the Duke of Sussex had requested to be referred to as “just Harry.”

“He’s made it clear we that we are all just to call him Harry” she said in a video shared by The Daily Mail.

“So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry.”

The request came after Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intentions to step back as senior members of the royal family in January.

According to their website, they will “no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.”

Their titles will be formally revised by royal decision makers.

Harry has declared that he still serves and supports HRH Queen Elizabeth despite his departure from prominent royal duties.