Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hold private meetings in the UK before returning to Canada

The couple will jet back to Canada next week after completing their final royal engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hold private meetings in the UK...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hold private meetings in the UK before returning to Canada next week.

The couple completed their final engagement as senior members of the royal family on Monday, as they attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Over the next few days, the couple will hold private meetings before jetting back to North America to start their new life in Canada.

During this time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, which they will maintain as their UK base.

The couple have been allowed to keep Frogmore Cottage as a residence, despite quitting their roles as senior members of the royal family.

However, Harry and Meghan have promised to pay back £2.4million in taxpayers’ money, which was spent on the property’s renovations last year.

Although they’re keeping their base in the UK, Harry and Meghan will spend most of their time in North America going forward.

Since they jetted to Canada before Christmas, the couple and their son Archie have been staying at a multi-million dollar home on Vancouver Island.

It’s also believed the couple have been looking at rental properties in California, including lavish mansions in Malibu.

On March 31st, the couple will stop using their HRH titles, and their office in Buckingham Palace will officially close.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aim to become nearly financially independent, but Harry’s father Prince Charles will continue to offer them private financial support.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision will be reviewed in 12 months time, and it’s understood the door is being left open for them to return to their roles as senior working members of the family.