Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their ‘thoughts and prayers’ for those impacted by the Australian bush fires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their ‘thoughts and prayers’ for those...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their “thoughts and prayers” to those impacted by the Australia bush fires.

The wild fires are currently ravaging the Aussie nation, as celebrities donate millions to assist in their containment.

Around12.35 million acres of land have burned. Amid the catastrophe, an estimated 23 people have been killed.

The fires have also destroyed more than 1,400 homes.

According to CBS News, “more than half a billion wild animals have perished in the flames” including kangaroos, koalas and a myriad of bird species.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for months,” Meghan and Harry wrote on Instagram.

The shared the caption alongside some imaged which capture the shocking scenes.

“From areas we are personally connected to such as the communities and people we visited in New South Wales in 2018, to the fires in California and parts of Africa, we are struck by the increasingly overlapping presence of these environmental disasters, including of course the destruction of the Amazon which continues.”

“This global environmental crisis has now been described as Ecocide. It’s easy to feel helpless, but there’s always a way to help,” they said, before providing the names of organisations where their followers can offer help.