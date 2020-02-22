Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respond to claims they can no longer use ‘Sussex Royal’ title

The couple will officially quit their roles as senior working royals on March 31st

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle respond to claims they can no longer...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to claims they can no longer use the ‘Sussex Royal’ title.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the couple were told to refrain from using the term ‘Sussex Royal’ in their branding, following extensive talks within Buckingham Palace.

The couple have since confirmed that they will no longer use the name ‘Sussex Royal’ after their time as senior working Royals comes to an end on March 31st.

A statement on their website reads: “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’”

“For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Last month, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to quit their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

According to Buckingham Palace, the couple will take part in at least six more engagements before March 31, which will mark the start of their ‘transition period’.

Harry is scheduled to attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on February 28 alongside Jon Bon Jovi, and the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on March 6 with Lewis Hamilton.

Harry and Meghan will also attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Then their final engagement will be with the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team, after closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also become privately funded members of The Royal Family, with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.