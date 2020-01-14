Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face copyright row if they move to the US

The couple are set to move after stepping away from royal life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face copyright row if they move...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may face a copyright lawsuit if they move stateside to the U.S.

The pair recently revealed they were stepping down from their duties within the royal family to live independently.

In December it was revealed that the couple had filed to trademark their name ‘Sussex Royal’ in the United Kingdom.

Their trademark application made on June 21st 2019 was filed to the UK Government’s Intellectual Property Office.

The Sussex Royals applied to trademark their name for the production of printed matter, clothing, charitable fund raising, social care services and education.

While it is speculated that the couple may wish to cash in on their brand, it is also likely that he pair are protecting their brand from use by third parties.

Now, it has emerged that they won’t be able to file a trademark for the brand in the states – as a third party has already swooped in and sought to own rights to the name.

According to reports by TMZ, American businessman Joel Fogelson has already applied to trademark Sussex Royal in the United States.

Joel told the publication that he “only filed for it on digital platforms” because he “saw it was available, and simply couldn’t believe it.”