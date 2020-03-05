Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happier than EVER as they arrive at Endeavor Awards

The couple are completing their final duties as Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look happier than EVER as they arrive...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looked happier than ever as they fulfilled one of their final duties as Royals.

The couple jetted to London to attend the Endeavor Awards, where the pair were all smiles for cameras as they arrived in the rain.

Meghan, 38, looked stunning in a bright blue fitted-dress by pal Victoria Beckham.

NEW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an awards gala for wounded veterans in London – one of their last official engagements as working members of the royal family and Meghan's first time back in the UK since stepping back from royal duties. https://t.co/RSceaQtu6E pic.twitter.com/9FldEs3wAx — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 5, 2020

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have arrived at Mansion House for tonight’s @EndeavourFund #EndeavourFundAwards to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick service personnel who have taken part “in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the past year.” pic.twitter.com/Niig20DTkv — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 5, 2020

Meghan and Harry are GLOWING. pic.twitter.com/4DAI1jAfgN — InStyle (@InStyle) March 5, 2020

Love this photo: even the rain can't dampen their glow Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London @samhussein #EndeavourFundAw pic.twitter.com/Fb8G06S7xR — Derek Momodu (@DelMody) March 5, 2020

Harry, 35, looked dapper in a dark blue suit and matching blue tie. The parents of Archie looked confident and happy as they arrived at the awards.

Harry and Meghan were there to honour the achievements of injured, wounded and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

Before heading to the awards the couple had been spotted at Buckingham Palace, marking Meghan’s first return since announcing she and Harry were stepping back as Royals.

Fans took to social media to fawn over the couple, celebrating their return to the limelight:

I am here for this level of happiness! Oh my goodness. 😍. Harry and Meghan, I wish you an amazing life full of moments like this. pic.twitter.com/JrHnv3nlxa — Aly Brendan (@AlyBrendan) March 5, 2020

Harry and Meghan are so effortlessly stunning & glamorous 😍 pic.twitter.com/c34BHtFGUu — That's So Sussex (@ThatsSoSussex) March 5, 2020

Harry and Meghan 😍 That’s it. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/gttiUVobpb — Wolf_Girl (@NPotter934) March 5, 2020

Harry and Meghan are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HljimYNqxM — Waleska (@wallymcc1) March 5, 2020

