Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘awkward reunion’ with Prince William and Kate Middleton

The couple took part in their final duties as official Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘awkward reunion’ with Prince William and...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken part in their final event as official Royals – and many believe their reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton was very “awkward”.

Meghan, 38, stunned in her final duty as a Royal – wearing a green cape dress from Emilia Wickstead and a hat from William Chambers, while Kate looked elegant in a burgundy coat from one of her favourite designers Catherine Walker and a hat from Sally-Ann Provan.

But while many were fawning over their outfits – many commented over what has been dubbed an “awkward” hello between the two couples at the annual Commonwealth Day Service.

Unlike last year, Meghan and Harry didn’t wait for the Queen to then join her in a procession through the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

Not even a handshake between the brothers. Extraordinary. Diana would have hated this feud. https://t.co/wLTekVbanL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2020

The Duchess of Sussex waves to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge as they arrive at the #CommonwealthDay Service pic.twitter.com/G5S4382d0w — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) March 9, 2020

According to the Express, William and Kate came into the Church after Meghan and Harry, as dictated by their order of precedence, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were showed their seats in the first row.

Harry reportedly “didn’t initially interact with Prince William and Kate, while Meghan gave a tiny wave and appeared to say hello.”

Instead, Kate and William first greeted Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, before saying “hello” back to Meghan and Harry, who both gave a quick smile.