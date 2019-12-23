Prince Charles gives update on Prince Philip’s health as he spends fourth day in hospital

The 98-year-old was hospitalised on Friday

Prince Charles gives update on Prince Philip’s health as he spends fourth...

Prince Charles has given an update on the health of his father Prince Philip as the 98-year-old spends his fourth day in hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone on Friday morning after a bout of poor health.

It is reported that the Duke is suffering with flu-like symptoms following a bad fall.

Speaking to reporters while visiting the flood-hit village of Fishlake, Charles said: “He’s being looked after very well in hospital. At the moment that’s all we know.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement advising his hospitalisation was in relation to a pre existing condition, and was simply a precautionary measure.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.”

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor.”

The Queen however, has not cancelled any of her upcoming duties for the Christmas period.

Sky’s Royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills said after his admission: “I understand that at the moment he is likely to stay in hospital for a few days.

“It is worth noting that the Queen has not changed her plans. She left Buckingham Palace on Friday and travelled by train to Kings Lynn in Norfolk to begin her Christmas in Sandringham.”