Prince Charles faces criticism for giving Katy Perry an ambassadorship

The move has faced criticism from the public

Sarah Magliocco
Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

Prince Charles has named Katy Perry as the ambassador of his British Asian Trust philanthropic project.

The move has faced criticism from the public, who queried why a British or Asian or British Asian person was not appointed.

Some suggested that celebrities such as Zayn Malik, Dev Patel or Jameela Jamil would provide better representation in the role.

Katy took to Twitter to announce that she was proud to take on the role.

Pleased to be appointed by HRH The Prince of Wales @clarencehouse as ambassador for @britishasiantst Children’s Protection Fund,” she wrote.

“India is a place I have a magnetic connection with, so I’m excited to be part of the work of helping the children of S. Asia.”

Fans of the star have taken to social media to congratulate her on the announcement.

“So proud of you! Thank you for helping people out there in my country,” one tweeted.

However, others have continued to criticise the choice, with one writing: “But you’re neither British nor Asian… you can’t really relate to the issues this demographic faces.”

 

