Prince Albert of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19

The 62-year-old is the first royal to contract the virus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the palace said the 62-year-old is being treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital, which was named after his late mother.

Prince Albert is the first head of state to confirm they have contracted the virus.

Monaco says Prince Albert has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I believe he’s the first royal and first head of state to get the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/6ABUc9k0r0 — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 19, 2020

He is said to be in good health, and is continuing to work from his home office in the palace.

In the palace’s statement, Albert urged residents of Monaco to respect confinement measures he announced earlier this week.