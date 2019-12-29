The couple's child is due in May.

Pregnant Millie Mackintosh shows off her baby bump during Limerick getaway

Pregnant Millie Mackintosh has chosen to holiday in Ireland for a New Year’s getaway with her husband Hugo Taylor.

The couple are staying in Adare Manor in county Limerick – a 5 star hotel and golf resort.

The former Made In Chelsea star posed, showcasing her bump, with the manor’s beautiful grounds in the frame of the photo.

Posting the snap to Instagram, Millie can be seen wearing a gorgeous floaty white dress, as the sun rises on the horizon.

“Looking forward to #2020 #motherhood #babygirl #icantwaittomeetyou” she captioned the snap.

The couple are celebrating their last Christmas and new year’s eve alone, as their first child is due in the new year.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Millie shared that she and Hugo took a stroll around the manor’s grounds, and showcased her breakfast of bacon and waffles.

The MIC character also shared that Adare Manor gifted her with an adorable fluffy white bathrobe for her imminent arrival.

“Thank you Adare Manor for the gorgeous baby bath robe,” she wrote.

