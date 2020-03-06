Police respond to ‘a shooting’ at Ariana Grande’s home following hoax 911 call

Ariana Grande was targeted by another hoax 911 caller this week.
At about 5pm on Wednesday evening, someone called 911 to report a phony shooting at the singer’s home in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, police officers were sent to investigate the report, but once they arrived they realised the 911 call was a hoax.
This is the second time Ariana has been swatted, a harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service into sending a police and emergency service response team to another person’s address.
Officers took a 911 abuse report, and are continuing to investigate in order to avoid future swatting calls.