Police called after obsessed fan shows up at Ariana Grande’s front door

They managed to bypass security at the singer's LA home

Police were called to Ariana Grande’s house in Los Angeles over the weekend, after an obsessed fan showed up at her front door.

According to TMZ, a man in his 20s managed to bypass security and knocked on the pop star’s front door at around 2pm on Saturday.

A property manager answered the door and told the man that Ariana wasn’t home, and subsequently called the police.

Officers arrived and arrested the intruder, and it’s believed he allegedly spit on one of the cops while he was being handcuffed.

Sources have also said a love note was found on the man, which reportedly included directions to Ariana’s house.

He was booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery, in relation to the alleged spitting.

The news comes just two weeks after Ariana was the victim of a hoax 911 call, after someone called the emergency services to report a phony shooting at the singer’s home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, police officers were sent to investigate the report, but once they arrived they realised the 911 call was a hoax.