Police call to Aaron Carter’s home over overdose fears

Police were called to Aaron Carter’s home in California, after it was suspected that the star had overdosed.

Aaron was live streaming with fans when the alarm was raised.

The 32-year-old appeared unresponsive, and concerned viewers contacted authorities.

The star was still live on his website when police arrived, and in a video obtained by TMZ, police can be heard entering his bedroom and asking if he’s ok.

“Aaron, what’s going on brother? Are you ok?” they asked.

Pop star Aaron can then be heard waking up very confused, and asking police, “What’s up guys?”

“Are you good? You were posting on your website and there was stuff going on?” they asked.

“I’m sleeping… and listening to music,” he told them.

Aaron told the publication that officers asked if he had taken any tablets or if he was suicidal, and he told them that he wasn’t.