Pippa O’Connor reveals she’s been called ‘disgraceful’ for continuing to run her online businesses

"It's so unfair to try and make me feel bad and bully me..."

Pippa O’Connor reveals she’s been called ‘disgraceful’ for continuing to run her...

Pippa O’Connor has revealed she’s been called “disgraceful” for continuing to run her online businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the mum-of-two said she’s received some “angry” and “upset” messages from people on social media.

Pippa said: “I’m not even going to share specifically the messages I’ve gotten, because I actually don’t think people are even thinking straight at the moment, and I understand that.”

“But I don’t think it’s fair that people are taking a dig at me because it’s easy. Someone told me yesterday that I was ‘disgraceful’ for advertising my candles.”

“Guys that’s my business, that’s what I do, I have two online websites.”

“And like, the government haven’t told me to stop operating as an online business, so I think it’s so unfair to try and make me feel bad and bully me…”

The POCO founder then said someone had accused her of putting couriers at risk by continuing to sell her products.

“I am not putting anyone at risk,” she said. “It’s up to the courier companies when and if they stop, so please, please stop punching me.”

“I so get that people are really scared at the moment, and I understand that,” Pippa said. “It is affecting us all, like, nobody is exempt from this.. it’s just affecting people in different ways.”

“We are lucky that we have no permanent shop, but we still employ people, we have a lot of stock coming in for shops that we don’t even know are opening now.”

“We have promised a load of people employment for our shops, so there’s a lot going on, but for everyone.”

“So I just think people really need to take a deep breath before they go on social media and kind of have a rant to someone else, it’s not fair, it’s really not fair.”