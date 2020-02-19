Pippa O’Connor opens up about being ‘targeted’ by ‘hurtful lies’ and online abuse

"Iv'e had so many outrageous, hurtful lies made up..."

Pippa O’Connor opens up about being ‘targeted’ by ‘hurtful lies’ and online...

Pippa O’Connor has opened up about her experiences facing online hate.

The Irish influencer, who has almost 400,000 followers on Instagram, opened her DMs to followers who wanted to ask her a question.

One asked “how do you cope with any negative comments in light of this weekend’s events” – referring to the tragic death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

Pippa replied honestly, writing: “I feel so emotional and sad since the news about Caroline.”

“Myself and my husband keep talking about her. It’s just so tragic. I didn’t know her, but I think is has affected everyone.”

“It’s so sad that she felt that was the answer. I can only imagine the immense stress – she was hounded every day.”

“I can’t compare anything Iv’e been through to that level, but I do know what it is like to be targeted…”

“Iv’e had so many outrageous, hurtful lies made up that the sad thing is NOTHING gets to me now and nothing shocks me anymore.”

“My usual tactic is I just fully blank it – I don’t engage… but that’s easy for me to say when I am happy and content in my life.”

“I don’t know how I would cope if i had any mental health issues.”

Pippa was also asked how she deals with feeling “overwhelmed.”

“I often feel overwhelmed,” she replied. “I tend to go quiet online and just focus on what I need to do and in what order.”

“Or I might do absolutely nothing and start afresh the next day. I’d always talk to my husband, sister, friend, about everything too.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 for emergency support, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.