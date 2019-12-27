We're just a little bit jealous...

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond jet to Dubai for post-Christmas family holiday

Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond have jetted off to Dubai for a post-Christmas family holiday.

After spending Christmas Day with their nearest and dearest at home in Ireland, the couple hopped on a flight to Dubai on St. Stephen’s night with their sons Ollie and Louis.

Pippa has already shared some stunning snaps from their trip on her Instagram Story, and we’re only feeling slightly jealous…

Pippa and Brian are staying at the five star Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dubai.

The lavish resort features nine restaurants, six pools, a luxury spa, direct beach access, and is located in the Dubai Marina area.

The couple are enjoying some much needed R&R following another busy year with Pippa’s brand POCO.

The brand has gone from strength to strength, having opened several pop-up shops around the country.

On top of that, Pippa also released her second book, The Pippa Guide, this year – which she dedicated to her late friend Jenny Taaffe.

