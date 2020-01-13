Home Top Story PICS: The best dressed on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet

PICS: The best dressed on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet

The real winners were in the style stakes

Instagram - @hairbyadir

The Critics Choice Awards kicked off in Los Angeles last night – and in typical celeb form, the red carpet was awash with stunning looks.

Colour was the main theme of the night, with celebs showcasing jewel-toned designer gowns and printed ensembles.

Winners on the night included Phoebe Waller-Bridge for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series, while Brad Pitt won best supporting actor. However, the real winners were in the style stakes:

Zendaya


Chloe Bennet

 

Anne Hathaway

Saoirse Ronan

 

Kristen Bell

 Jennifer Lopez

 

Billy Porter

Charlize Theron

 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Alison Brie

 

