PICS: The best dressed on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet

The Critics Choice Awards kicked off in Los Angeles last night – and in typical celeb form, the red carpet was awash with stunning looks.
Colour was the main theme of the night, with celebs showcasing jewel-toned designer gowns and printed ensembles.
Winners on the night included Phoebe Waller-Bridge for best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series, while Brad Pitt won best supporting actor. However, the real winners were in the style stakes:
Zendaya
Zendaya at the #CriticsChoiceAwards rocking box braids and Tom Ford 💓 pic.twitter.com/wETE932MpI
— Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) January 13, 2020
Chloe Bennet
View this post on Instagram
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards pic.twitter.com/1X3w2YhROS
— best of anne hathaway (@badpostanne) January 13, 2020
Saoirse Ronan
View this post on Instagram
Kristen Bell
📸 | Kristen Bell arrives to the #CriticsChoiceAwards carpet pic.twitter.com/fPqWcbh7RS
— Kristen Bell Source (@kbellsource) January 13, 2020
Jennifer Lopez
View this post on Instagram
Billy Porter
billy porter. that’s the tweet. #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/bwFWe7qfX2
— 𝓭𝓮𝓮⚡️ (@thislilstangirl) January 12, 2020
Charlize Theron
View this post on Instagram
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge for world domination. #CriticsChoiceAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/tdmfduemzE
— valnicura 🐇 (@oliviascolmans) January 13, 2020
Alison Brie
View this post on Instagram