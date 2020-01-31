Home Top Story PICS: Stars line out for The Gossies 2020

PICS: Stars line out for The Gossies 2020

The biggest night in showbiz is back!

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography

The style was seriously on point at The Gossies 2020 tonight.

The glitzy awards bash, held at the Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre, saw major Irish stars from TV, radio, music, and social media grace the red carpet.

Before the awards ceremony kicked off, stars posed for snaps on the red carpet, and everyone definitely dressed to impress.

TV presenter Brian Dowling took a break from his busy Dancing With The Stars schedule to host the awards ceremony – and of course he made quite an entrance on the night.

Nicky Byrne and wife Georgina Ahern-Byrne pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography

Guests will be entertained throughout the night by The Swing Cats, as they dine in the stunning Round Room – which was beautifully decorated by Elegant Events Ireland.

In the days leading up to The Gossies 2020, nominees were treated to spray tans by our official tanning partner Iconic Bronze, had their lashes and brows done by C Beauty Studio, and were offered complimentary treatments in ClearSkin Clinic.

Then just hours before the awards kicked off, nominees were invited to our official Pamper Suite, which was held at No. 25 Fitzwilliam Place.

Nominees got their hair done by Heavenly Hair Extensions, had their faces painted by Carter Beauty Cosmetics, had their teeth whitened by the Teeth Whitening Fairies, and got their nails done by Leeson Beauty.

Christine McGuinness pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography

Stars were then brought into the Gifting Suite, where they were treated to products from Jane Darcy, Carter Beauty CosmeticsIconic Bronze, JeJuve, and ClearSkin Clinic.

While browsing in the Gifting Suite, guests also sipped on Bulmers Rosé, the perfect drink to celebrate with this springtime, and attendees were treated to pizzas from Dominos.

On the night, 19 awards will be presented to the winners of each category.

After enjoying a delicious three-course meal in the Mansion House, guests will dance the night away – before moving the party to celebrity hotspot Krystle on Dublin’s Harcourt Street.

Glenda Gilson and husband Rob MacNaughton pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography

All of our VIP guests will also go home with jam-packed luxury goodie bags – filled with products/vouchers from Iconic Bronze, Soap & Glory, Bulmers Rosé, Carter Beauty Cosmetics, Dr. PAWPAW, Just Eat, The Zip Yard, BeautyBag.ie, essence cosmetics, Blank Canvas Cosmetics, Ellie Professional, Heavenly Hair Extensions, C Beauty Studio, ClearSkin Clinic, and tickets to Thrive Festival.

On the night, all of our signage was kindly supplied by Reads Direct in Sandyford.

Kerri Nicole Blanc pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Chloe Ormond pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Lucy Kennedy pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Emily Barker and Johnny Ward pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island star Shannen Reilly McGrath pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Laird pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Rosalind Lipsett pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Michaela O’Neill and Ryan Andrews pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
TJ Reid and Niamh De Brun pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Holly Carpenter pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Mairead Ronan pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Julian Benson pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Ashley Kehoe pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Erica Cody pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Michelle Regazzoli-Stone pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
Aoife Walsh pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography
James Patrice pictured at The Gossies 2020 at the Mansion House, Dublin.
Picture: Brian McEvoy Photography

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR