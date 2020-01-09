Take a tour through the mega-mansion

PICS: Here’s your first look INSIDE the Winter Love Island villa

The first look inside the Winter Love Island villa is finally here.

For the winter edition of the show, the participants will be lapping up the sun in Cape Town, South Africa in a multi-million euro mansion.

The snaps show brand new villa features such as a view point, Dog House pull-down bed and lad’s dressing room.

The new luxurious digs also include a romantic hot tub and a four-person bathtub.

The producers maintained the show’s recognisable, colour-pop colour scheme of royal blue, yellow and hot pink when it came to decorating the villa.

Neon signs are scattered throughout, reading “let there be love” and “bro code.”

Check out the full interior: