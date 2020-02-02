Expect big gowns, pops of colour and chic slinky dresses...

PICS: All the style from the BAFTAs red carpet

The BAFTAs 2020 red carpet saw some amazing looks from the world’s biggest celebrities.

Stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Scarlett Johansson and The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton amped up the glamour as they entered the award ceremony.

Here are some of the most striking gowns that hit the 2020 BAFTAs red carpet:

Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the British Academy Film Awards in London #BAFTAs ✨💛 pic.twitter.com/P4TOLEBvZI — 𝒜.🕊 (@acupofanna) February 2, 2020

Jessie Buckley

📸 First look of Jessie at the #EEBAFTAs today! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dVgSrXskj2 — Jessie Buckley Fan (@jbuckleycom) February 2, 2020

Margot Robbie

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 2, 2020. #BAFTAS pic.twitter.com/KyoFT635Em — dragon’s daughter (@yeahclarke) February 2, 2020

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan at the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards – February 2nd, 2020. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/u24Jvevuqa — Red Carpets (@redcarpetspic) February 2, 2020

Rebel Wilson

Florence Pugh

FLORENCE PUGH INVENTOU A BELEZA pic.twitter.com/JraM8Zpy8q — ᴮᴼᴾ (@peakydcu) February 2, 2020



Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz is goals in gold at the #BAFTAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/CS7ZPwYFyv — celebrity style (@celebrityOMG1) February 2, 2020

Charlize Theron

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gCFvMNaOgf — best of scarlett (@BestfScarlett) February 2, 2020

Renee Zellweger