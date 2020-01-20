The star-studded ceremony draws some of Hollywood's biggest names

PICS: All the BEST looks from the Screen Actor’s Guild red carpet

The 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles last night.

The film and TV awards draw some of the biggest names in Hollywood – and last night was no exception.

Check out some of the most jaw-dropping looks from the red carpet:

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning wore a light green #Valentino Pre-Fall 2020 embroidered gown with cutouts to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. #SAGawards #SAGawards2020 pic.twitter.com/QYg8FST3LP — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) January 20, 2020

Renee Bargh

Millie Bobby Brown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie 🥺💜 (@mills_eggosx) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:12am PST

Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire wore a mauve #JMendel deep v-neck tulle gown + a #TylerEllis clutch to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. #SAGawards #SAGawards2020 pic.twitter.com/yIKsNPNkmX — The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) January 20, 2020

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/yjO9UgLid6 — Andilovelegs2 (@andilovelegs2) January 20, 2020

Sophie Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happiness Begins (@happinessbegins_jonas) on Jan 20, 2020 at 12:11am PST

Margot Robbie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Inspiration (@catwalkhautecouture) on Jan 19, 2020 at 11:27pm PST

Scarlett Johansson

Jennifer Aniston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on Jan 19, 2020 at 4:51pm PST

Nicole Kidman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawa3em (@nawa3emcom) on Jan 19, 2020 at 10:03pm PST

Reese Witherspoon