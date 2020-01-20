Home Top Story PICS: All the BEST looks from the Screen Actor’s Guild red carpet

PICS: All the BEST looks from the Screen Actor’s Guild red carpet

The star-studded ceremony draws some of Hollywood's biggest names

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
SHARE
Instagram

The 2020 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles last night.

The film and TV awards draw some of the biggest names in Hollywood – and last night was no exception.

Check out some of the most jaw-dropping looks from the red carpet:

Dakota Fanning

 

Renee Bargh

 

Millie Bobby Brown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Millie 🥺💜 (@mills_eggosx) on

 

Emily Hampshire

 

Lupita Nyong’o

 

Sophie Turner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Happiness Begins (@happinessbegins_jonas) on

 

Margot Robbie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fashion Inspiration (@catwalkhautecouture) on

 

Scarlett Johansson

 

Jennifer Aniston

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly) on

 

Nicole Kidman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nawa3em (@nawa3emcom) on

 

Reese Witherspoon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR