PICS: A sneak peek inside the Gossies 2020

On Friday night, the 31st of January, The Gossies 2020 kicked off in the Round Room at the Mansion House.

The stunning location was completely decked out in the theme of fairytales, from the table names to the magical cherry blossom trees dotted throughout the space, guests were spellbound by the magical ambiance.

As guest tucked into drinks – provided by Bulmers Rose – excitement was building as leading figures in Irish media, entertainment and influencing gathered to find out who would receive the night’s accolades.

The guest list featured some of Ireland’s most recognisable faces, from Westlife’s Nicky Byrne to Brian Dowling – the host for the evening – Glenda Gilson, Nadine Reid, Lucy Kennedy and Jenny Dixon.

Creatives such as Erica Cody, Tara Stewart, Stephen Byrne, Aoife McNamara, Eamonn McGill and Tony Cantwell were also in attendance.

The presence of the Irish fashion industry was felt with designers and models, including January Winters, Lynn Kelly, Thalia Heffernan and Rosalind Lipsett in attendance.

TV stars – including the cast of Dancing With the Stars, turned out to discover who had won the award for Best TV series, as voted for by the fans.

From the Irish influencing industry, Jen Morris, Rosie Connolly, James Kavanagh, Paddy Smyth, Niamh Cullen and Michelle Regazzoli Stone attended.

Movie buffs also lined out to discovered who had been voted Best Irish Film of the year.

A number of stars won big on the night – taking home the award in their nominated categories (find all the winners HERE) – and while others didn’t, there was huge support in the room for all who were honoured with a nomination.

The style on the night was impeccable, with stars turning out in their very best looks for the pink carpet, which was chock-a-block with photographers clamouring to get the best shot for the weekend paper’s style sections.

James Kavanagh opted for a heavily studded leather jacket, while Julian Benson chose a bedazzled red dinner jacket.

When it came to gowns, Goss Boss Ali Ryan led the charge in a bespoke Eamonn McGill design that she herself described as a “dream come true” to wear as she accepted the award for best dressed on the night.

Newcomer of the Year nominee Rebecca O’Leary chose to wear a slinky 1920s inspired gown which she has worn previously, in a nod to the commitment to sustainability that the fashion industry is beginning to take.

Meanwhile, DJ Tara Stewart opted for a bespoke gold and black sari. Tara accessorised her modern take on a traditional look with a structural up do and a 00s handbag.

Aoife McNamara, featured above, snapped up the award for Designer of the Year, with a number of guests in the room wearing her designs on the night.

Rosie Connolly scooped the most awards, winning the title of Most Stylish Lady and Influencer of the Year.

Check out the rest of the photos from the night: