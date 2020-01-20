Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes suit sells for HUGE sum in aid of Australian bush fire relief

The couture suit went for a whopping sum on eBay

Phoebe Waller-Bridge just closed the sale of her Golden Globes 2020 outfit for a cool $40,000 Australian dollars.

Earlier this month, the writer and actor put the suit up for sale on eBay, with the intention of donating the funds raised to the Australian bush fire relief efforts.

The sale closed today with the highest bidder putting down $40,000 for the bespoke suit that Phoebe scooped the accolade for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for her work on Fleabag.

So you already own the #Fleabag jumpsuit, but there’s another chance for you to dress like Phoebe Waller-Bridge! She’s auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit by @ralphandrusso in support of the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. https://t.co/iAJAv8wveI #DressforAus pic.twitter.com/xhMiTcAAph — Fleabag (@fleabag) January 10, 2020

The suit is described as a “couture tuxedo by Australian designers Ralph & Russo worn by award-winning actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the 2020 Golden Globes.”

“The tuxedo is made of Black Chantilly lace tailleur and features a silk duchess tuxedo lapel and geometric black and gold ribbon appliqué from the Ralph & Russo Autumn-Winter 2019/20 couture collection. In addition, Phoebe has autographed the suit. ”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, all’asta il suo smoking dei Golden Globe a sostegno dell’Australia https://t.co/LqATYHaK0J pic.twitter.com/JJ9BeiXEJz — Inprime.it (@Inprimeit) January 15, 2020

“The tuxedo has been made to measure, however the closest size is a UK Size 12. Ralph & Russo are offering additional fabric to the winning bidder if needed.”

“Ralph & Russo have provided proof of authenticity to be sent with the tuxedo.”

The proceeds from the eBay bidding war will be split between the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria.