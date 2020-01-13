The star took home three awards for Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge gives surprise shout out during Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech

Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home three gongs for her critically acclaimed TV show Fleabag at the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA on Sunday night.

The star took to the stage to collect her awards, and took a moment to thank someone unexpected while she was up there.

Phoebe credited Jennifer Lopez with inspiring her when it came to some of her most iconic Fleabag characters.

Phoebe attending the Critics Choice Awards 2020 tonight 💙 pic.twitter.com/iZGSMpQivT — Phoebe Waller-Bridge Source (@phoebewallerbr1) January 13, 2020

The writer told the crowd of A-Listers that J-Lo had inspired her to cultivate the “hot priest” character in the series.

She gave a shoutout to “somebody inspired this show in a way she’ll never know and that’s JLo.”

“I’d decided that the hot priest’s favorite song was Jenny From The Block and that really opened the whole thing up for me,” she said.

I’m a huge fan of yours too, #PhoebeWallerBridge! Congrats on the wins for @fleabag! ❤️✨ #CriticsChoiceAwards — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 13, 2020

Jennifer was in the crowd on the night, and later tweeted to share her admiration for Phoebe.

“I’m a huge fan of yours too,” she wrote, before congratulating her on her multiple wins.

Phoebe also dedicated the win to her older sister Isobel Waller-Bridge, who composed the music for Fleabag.