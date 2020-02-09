Phillip Schofield’s wife breaks her silence after the presenter comes out as gay

Phillip and Stephanie have been married for 27 years

Phillip Schofield’s wife Stephanie Lowe has spoked out for the first time since the veteran broadcaster came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Phillip and Stephanie have been married for 27 years.

The couple met when they both worked together at The BBC in the 90s. She was a BBC production assistant and he was working for the BBC Children’s television.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Stephanie said:

“We’ve had to face the most emotionally painful time in our 27 years of marriage.”

Stephanie and Phillip were last seen together at the National Television Awards last week.

Phillip revealed that he had been keeping his sexuality a secret in a revealing Instagram statement.

In the statement, he paid homage to his wife:

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years,” he wrote.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.

“I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.”

“My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion, yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments.”

“Steph has been incredible – I love her so very much.”

“She is the kindest soul I have ever met.”