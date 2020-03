He shared the first photos of his baby boy

Peter Stringer announces birth of his second child

Peter Stringer has announced the birth of his second child.

The former Ireland Rugby star welcomed a baby boy with his wife Debbie.

Announcing the news on his Instagram account, the Dancing With The Stars alumni shared the first photos of their baby boy Oscar.

Peter’s wife Debbie also shared two photos on her own feed of their new bundle of joy.

The couple previously welcomed their son Noah in 2017.