Pete Davidson opens up about how Mac Miller’s death impacted his relationship with Ariana Grande

"She really loved the sh*t out of him"

Pete Davidson opens up about how Mac Miller’s death impacted his relationship...

Pete Davidson has opened up about his engagement to Ariana Grande.

He explained how the tragic death of Ariana’s ex partner Mac Miller impacted his relationship with the God Is A Woman singer.

Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God, Pete said that Mac’s death marked the point where he knew his relationship was over.

“I pretty much knew it was over around after that,” he said.

“That was really horrible and I can’t imagine what that sh*t is like. That sh*t is just terrible.”

“All I do know is that she really loved the sh*t out of him and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything.”

“That was f*cked up and prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

Pete expressed that he and Ariana are “cool” with one an other, and that because of their amicable relationship, he might be mentioning her in his comedy routines.

“I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up’s part of my life. That was a highly publicised thing,” he said.

“”[Ariana]’s the queen of shade… I hope people feel the same way about my jokes.”

Pete explained that he would like a relationship in the future, and that he has learned from his past high profile relationships – including Ariana, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.

“I think you grow a lot as a person. I’ve learned a lot from the awesome chicks that I’ve been with, and they’re all cool,” he detailed.

“So I think you just grow, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn a little something from everybody.”