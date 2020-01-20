He is currently starring on I'm A Celeb Australia

Perez Hilton opens up about his feud with Lady Gaga

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has dished on his feud with superstar Lady Gaga.

The 41-year-old, real name Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr is currently starring on the Australian edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The conversation was sparked when Charlotte Crosby and fellow campmate Erin Barnet asked the columnist about the “craziest” celebrity feud he’s ever had.

“I have been in a lot,” he told them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Perez Hilton 🧿 (@theperezhilton) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:00am PST

“The worst one, the one with Lady Gaga was pretty bad.”

The pair were “really good friends” but according to Lady Gaga fell out during an interview.

“What happened was we were doing an interview… and in the middle of the interview, he started asking me really terrible questions,” told Howard Stern during an interview in 2013.

“He was being very negative about Born This Way and we had had a lot to drink.”

“He was supposed to be my friend and I felt betrayed, so I started crying. My friend had to come in and pull the camera out, they wouldn’t turn the cameras off,” she said.

Perez told his fellow campmates his version of the story, saying that he was “betrayed.”

“Everybody here has experienced fame to some degree, but – and this is not an insult – not a single person in this camp has experienced fame like Lady Gaga did,” he told them.

“Well, when you have that kind of fame, it really warps your entire life, your perception, how people treat you.”

He went on to explain how looking back now, he thinks the 33-year-old was “going through a lot.”

“Now, I look back and she was going through a lot, and she’s no longer with those people who were at the beginning of her career that helped, and part of the team.”

“It is what it is. You live and you learn,” he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Perez Hilton 🧿 (@theperezhilton) on Jan 9, 2020 at 6:28pm PST

“We had a lot of good times, but I’m not sitting around missing her, no. Gaga has never reached out to me,” he revealed.

“I have reached out to her to apologise, even though I don’t think I was in the wrong.”

“I was hurt and betrayed and stabbed in the back, but it was never my intention to hurt her,” he said.