Paris Hilton says splitting from Chris Zylka was the ‘best decision’ she’s ever made

The Hilton heiress called off their engagement back in 2018

Paris Hilton says splitting from Chris Zylka was the ‘best decision’ she’s...

Paris Hilton has revealed calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka was the “best decision” she’s ever made.

The 39-year-old split from the actor in November 2018, ten months after he proposed to her with a $2 million engagement ring.

During a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Paris said: “It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

“I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing. It just didn’t feel right.”

“I’ve worked way too hard to just give my life to someone. They have to be perfect.”

The Hilton heiress insisted she’s loving single life, and said, “It feels good to not have someone controlling me.”

“With dating certain people, [there’s the risk of] not trusting them and the fear [that] if I go out of town they might do something to embarrass me. I feel lucky now to not have that fear because I’m independent.”

During the same interview, Paris opened up about her longstanding friendship with Kim Kardashian – who recently thanked Paris for giving her a career.

Kim started working for Paris as a wardrobe assistant back in 2003, while Paris was filming The Simple Life with then best friend Nicole Richie.

Around this time, Paris introduced Kim to the world of celebrity, and they were regularly photographed out and about together.

Looking back at that time, the blonde beauty said: “We have conversations about it. She travelled the world with me and we have so many amazing memories.”

“What she’s said is, ‘I really appreciate everything I’ve learned from you,’ and we just always talk [about] how proud of each other we are because we’ve known each other since we were little girls.”

“She’s sweet and kind and brilliant. I’m so proud of her and impressed with her becoming a lawyer; it’s incredible that she’s using her voice and her platform to help others,” she added.