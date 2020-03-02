Pals say Maura Higgins ‘really tried to make things work’ with Curtis Pritchard

Insiders say Maura will find the split 'tough'

Pals say Maura Higgins ‘really tried to make things work’ with Curtis...

Maura Higgins and Curtis Pritchard have officially split – and pals say Maura will be taking it hard.

The Love Island couple announced they have called time on their relationship, after finding love on the summer series last year.

Now pals of the ring girl have said she tried everything she could to make it work.

A source told MailOnline: “It’s going to be a tough time for Maura.

“She really tried to make things work with Curtis but unfortunately they’ve gone their separate ways.

“Most of her family and close friends are in Ireland, which will make this time even more difficult for her,” the insider added.

Maura, 29, has been living in London since leaving the villa and recently competed in ITV’s Dancing on Ice.