Paige and Finley beat Siannise and Luke T by a TINY percentage in Love Island finale vote count

Here's how many votes the couple won the show by:

Paige and Finley beat Siannise and Luke T by a TINY percentage...

Paige and Finley and Siannise and Luke T were strong contenders throughout the final weeks of Love Island’s first ever winter series.

It is not surprising that during the finale episode, both couples took the lion’s share of votes, with Paige and Fin ultimately scooping the Love Island crown.

However, newly released statistics from the Love Island finale vote shows that Paige and Fin only beat Siannise and Luke T by a tiny fraction – with the couple neck in neck to win.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp received 44.52 per cent of the votes on the night, according to The Mail Online.

Their chunk of the votes represents less than 1 percent more than the show’s runners-up.

Siannise and Luke T received a 43.61 percent share.

Luke Mabbott and Demi Jones came in third with just 9.62 percent, despite being popular with viewers during their short romance.

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale received only 2.25 percent of the public’s votes.

Ahead of the finale episode, Siannise and Luke T were named as bookies favourites to take the crown and split the 50k cash prize.

Over 2.5 million people tuned in to watch the final episode of the series.