Operation Transformation gets it’s first PROPOSAL during the show’s final

Last night, Operation Transformation viewers were stunned as leader Tanya Carroll got a major surprise after her final weigh-in.

The Glanmire native’s partner Mark proposed to her during the episode.

In a VT looking back at Tanya’s time on the show, Mark appeared on the screen.

He said: “Hi Tan can’t believe you made this far. It’s been a long eight weeks.”

“We’re all so proud of you, the kids are so proud of you and can’t believe how fantastic you’ve done.”

“Your parents and everyone around you are so proud of you but there’s one more thing I need to ask you, I just need you to turn around now please.”

As Tanya turned around in confusion, her partner Mark was waiting behind her, down on one knee.

He said: “Tan will you have the burden of me as your husband?”

“Yes,” she replied.

The couple have been together for nine years.