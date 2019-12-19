They're following in the footsteps of Prince William and Daniel Craig

One Direction star makes a cameo in new Star Wars movie

Harry Styles makes a cameo in the brand new Star Wars movie, according to Mark Hamill.

The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker in the iconic film franchise, spilled the cameo news on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who’ll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one?”

“Considering they’ve all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper 🇬🇧.”

Mark also shared a photo of Harry in what looks like a Stormtrooper costume.

A host of famous faces have appeared in previous Star Wars films disguised as Stormtroopers – including Prince William, Prince Harry, Daniel Craig, and Tom Hardy.

Of course, this won’t be Harry’s first time on a film set as he made his acting debut back in 2017, in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Earlier this year, the singer was also offered the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid – but he ended up turning down the opportunity.