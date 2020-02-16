Olly Murs shares heartbreaking tribute to Caroline Flack

Olly Murs has shared a sweet tribute to Caroline Flack following her death.

The pair worked together as they both co-presented The X Factor in 2015, and presented The Xtra Factor from 2011 to 2014.

It has been reported that Caroline died on February 15th in her London apartment. Her family have confirmed the death in a statement, and have asked for privacy at this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on Feb 15, 2020 at 7:47pm PST

Olly shared a photograph of himself and Caroline from their time on The X Factor on Instagram.

Olly explained that he “has not stopped crying” since news broke of Caroline’s death. Opening up about their relationship, he wrote:

“Caz… f*ck this hurts! My heart is forever broken.. I’ve lost something today that I’ll never ever get back.. and that’s you.”

“From the first moment we met in Birmingham 2011 and had literally 10mins to say hello, get mic’d up and head out to work together on Xtra.”

“We never stopped laughing, flirting (who can forget that), eating cheeseburger chasers, singing (which I always loved hearing), the arguments (which I never won), the disagreements on what jokes to say or what outfits you should wear, these are the moments I’ve always cherished but right now as I write this it’s hit me I won’t have them moments again.”

“I haven’t stopped crying since the news, after we stopped working together in 2015 we didn’t see each other as much as we should have but we always spoke on the phone or messaged plus whenever I did see ya out and about, like a sister we’d just kiss and make up and was back being us every single time.”

“I remember messaging you at your toughest time to let you know that I never read or listened to any of the crap people were saying about you, I was just worried about my friend.”

“I always knew how fragile you were but I never ever thought this would be the last contact we would have.”

“We always said we was friends for life and trust me you will be with me forever.”

“My kids will know you, my grandkids will and then I’ll see you again, give you a huge hug, a huge kiss, get mic’d up and have you by my side again.”

“This will hurt forever, love you cazza, Your Ols.”