Olly Murs pays tribute to Caroline Flack following private funeral

The TV presenter was laid to rest on Tuesday

Olly Murs posted a touching tribute to Caroline Flack, just hours after she was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The former Love Island host sadly took her own life on February 15, at the age of 40.

Almost a month later, Caroline’s family and friends attended a private funeral for the TV star in Norwich.

A host of Caroline’s famous friends attended the funeral, including Olly Murs, who posted a sweet tribute to her last night.

Sharing a video of him kissing her cheek while they hosted The X Factor back in 2015, Olly wrote: “Today was so hard but you know what goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end.”

“They simply mean I’ll miss you caz until we meet again xx.”

Keith Lemon, Chris O’Dowd and Dawn O’Porter also shared tributes to Caroline on the day she was laid to rest.

Keith shared a photo of him and Caroline in fancy dress, and wrote: “Cha’mone bubbles🤎 Old times, fun times right from the beginning.”

“What makes this easier is that it’s so unbelievable! We all have our different memories. Thanks for being part of mine.”

“Will miss you Flack. Just like everyone else. Keep laughing! Love to all your family xxx,” he added.

Following her funeral, Chris O’Dowd said he hoped Caroline had found peace in an emotional post on Instagram.

He wrote: “If it was peace you needed, I hope you found it. And if there’s fun to be had, wherever you are, I know you’ll find that too.”

“Goodbye Caroline, it was so lovely knowing you,” he added, alongside a heart emoji.

Chris would have known Caroline through his wife Dawn O’Porter, who was close friends with the TV presenter.

After Caroline was laid to rest, Dawn shared a photo of her and Caroline walking down the street together.

She simply captioned the post: “It was an honour, my tiny friend ❤️.”

Caroline was laid to rest on Tuesday, almost one month after the Love Island host sadly took her own life on February 15th, 2020.

Months before her tragic death, Caroline was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

The presenter’s management have since slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.