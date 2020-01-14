Ollie Williams QUITS Winter Love Island after just three days

Ollie Williams has quit the Winter series of Love Island.

Ollie caused controversy before entering the villa when photos of him engaging in hunting came to light.

According to a source, Ollie left the show because he realised that he still has feelings for his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer.

A source said: “The show made Ollie realise he wasn’t ready to be in another serious relationship and he still has really strong feelings for Laura.”

“Meeting girls who were so different to him and his background only clarified how he felt about his ex and he felt it was only fair to leave the competition and sort his head out.”

“He told producers and acted on his feelings as soon as he made up his mind.”

In a preview from tonight’s episode, Paige can be seen kicking off at Ollie, after it was revealed that he told fellow contestant Siannise Fudge that he fancied her.