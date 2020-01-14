Ollie Williams breaks his silence after quitting Love Island

The 23-year-old quit after just three days

Ollie Williams has broke his silence after quitting Love Island only three days into the show.

The wealthy heir exited the villa earlier on today.

23-year-old Ollie was coupled up with Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend Paige Turley before his sudden departure.

In a statement, Ollie said he left the villa to “follow his heart” after it was reported he made the decision to leave because he still has feelings for his ex Laura Nofer.

“I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else,” he began.

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings,” the statement continued.

“At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love. If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Ollie came under fire just as the show began as photographs of the star engaging in hunting and poaching came to light.

Ofcom recieved 231 complaints about the future Lord after the photos surfaced.

Fans of the ITV programme also started a petition to have him removed from the show.

Love Island returns to Virgin Media One tomorrow night at 9 pm.